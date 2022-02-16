Stena Carron Drilling, Falcon Logistics donate $8.3M to Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

Falcon Logistics and Stena Carron Drilling Ltd, have reaffirmed their commitment to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) and by extension persons with disabilities in Guyana via a joint monetary donation of $8,300,000 which was made on February 14, 2022.

Beginning in 2019, the two companies forged a partnership with the PRRC and have made several donations in support of the services of the Centre, including appliances and equipment for multiple departments. More recently with PPE and much needed cleaning and sanitization supplies throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This most recent donation is the result of Xmas fundraising initiatives by the offshore crew members of the Stena Drillships, Carron and DrillMax, whose numbers are made up of different nationalities, including a growing number of Guyanese.

The funds raised were then matched by Stena Drilling’s head office, and the same sum was in turn matched by Falcon Logistics.

Executives of Falcon Logistics Inc, Ms. Jennifer Falconer, President and Mr. Marshall Mintz, Operations Manager, along with Stena Rig Managers, Lachie Dow & Paul Slater, Chief Operations Officer, Chris Carbaugh, International Logistics Manager, Richard Wells, and several other company representatives, presented the joint donations to Rehabilitation Officer Dr. Mellisa Corlette-Sengwe and administrative staff of the PRRC, during a guided tour of the Centre’s Complex.

Dr. Corlette-Sengwe informed that based on discussions with Falcon Logistics’ representatives, the donation will be used primarily for training to assist amputees or persons with disabilities in accessing jobs in the oil and gas industry. This is made possible through a collaboration between the Centre and Falcon Logistics Inc, wherein amputees utilising the services of the Centre, who also meet the necessary qualifications for training, are nominated for the programme.

Stena Drilling’s core values are Care, Innovation and Performance. Care is its primary value which it strives to demonstrate through its respect and support for all employees, local entities, and social responsibility initiatives. As long-term guests in Guyana, Stena Drilling believe it is important to engage and support excellent organizations, such as Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, to make meaningful contributions towards the constructive work they are implementing and support the positive impact they are making for the community in Guyana.

Stena Drilling believe it will give greater opportunity for those in their care to reach their maximum potential, live as independent lives as possible, make positive contributions to society and hopefully within our industry and operations in the future.