St Kitts Opposition files no confidence motion against Government

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Opposition Leader Dr Denzil Douglas has filed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, whom he says presents a “clear and present danger to democracy” in St Kitts-Nevis.

In the motion, which was sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sonia Boddie-Thompson on Tuesday, Douglas, a former prime minister, also alleges that the activities of the incumbent “have belittled and denigrated the esteemed Office of the Prime Minister and has tarnished the good name and standing of this country both regionally and internationally”.

Douglas is calling on legislators to support the motion and ensure the “immediate resignation” of Harris, who led his coalition Team Unity grouping into office in the February 16, 2015 general election.

In the motion, Douglas claims that since being sworn into office, Harris has governed the twin island Federation “in a manner that has seen a rapid erosion of the democratic and good governance standards that are enshrined in the Constitution” and that the “rights, liberties and democratic interests of citizens are being trampled upon using methods that are reminiscent of a full blown dictatorship”.

He also alleges that Prime Minister Harris “has consistently failed to uphold the principles of accountability, fairness, openness, transparency, inclusivity or respect the rule of law which has led to the maladministration of public services and the mismanagement of the economic and fiscal affairs of St Kitts and Nevis”.

Douglas, the leader of the main opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), said that Prime Minister Harris “constantly tries to influence the work of the Electoral Office and its ranking officers in contravention of the electoral laws of the Federation and which has led to the disenfranchisement of numerous voters without due process”.

Douglas has listed several other allegations in the motion calling for the removal of the prime minister, including his refusal “ consent to the publication of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) country surveillance report, thereby denying the citizens of the country their right to information contained therein”.

Prime Minister Harris is due to present the national budget to Parliament later today.