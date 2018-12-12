Ogle accident: Relatives of victims dissatisfied with Police investigation; call for thorough probe

The families of the two boys, who lost their lives last weekend after a motor jeep crashed into their motorcycle, have registerred their dissatisfaction with the Police investigation into the matter and are demanding justice for their loss.

The deceased young men, 18-year-old Rameshwar Singh also called ‘Alvin’ of Lot 6 Area ‘B’ Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and his 20-year-old friend, Jason Harris of Lot 7 Area ‘B’ Cummings Lodge, who is the owner of the CJ 6360 motorcycle, were killed just before midnight as they were returning home from a nearby service station.

Information from the Police suggested that the driver of the motor jeep, a Campbellville, Georgetown resident, reported that he was proceeding along roadway and he was about to make a right turn unto the Ogle road when the motorcycle driven by Harris collided with his vehicle.

Upon impact, both Singh and Harris were reportedly thrown onto the roadway where they sustained severe injuries.

The duo was picked up rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival. Harris was admitted a patient to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The aggrieved mother of Singh, Shirley Jets related that she is not satisfied with the progress of the investigations since little to no details were provided regarding her son’s death. As she prepares for his burial, Singh’s mother is contending that a full investigation must be carried out to determine what exactly transpired.

“I’m not satisfied with this as yet. I need to hear more about what happened. It’s hard to lose my child like this. After his burial, I intend to find out more and get justice for him.”

On the other hand, Grandmother of Jason Harris, Leila Moses was in a similar position, stating that she was informed of the incident almost 12 hours after. Relatives explained that had they been informed earlier, perhaps they would’ve been able to see Harris before he succumbed.

“We had to be behind the police because when it happened on Saturday night, they didn’t come and tell us anything until the next morning although the boys had all the documents, license and contact information on him. I think they could’ve found something to inform the parents,” said Moses.

She added, “In the morning, they were hurrying us up to see Jason but by the time we reach, he wasn’t there. They said he’s in the mortuary. These policemen need to be more careful because we feel they could have told us earlier.”

Another concerning factor was the fact that the time of death recorded was 10:30h but family members claimed that men left their homes after 11:00h.

An aunt of Harris explained, “They write that one of the boys died on the spot at 10:30h but these boys didn’t leave here until minutes to 12.

Efforts to obtain a comment on the alleged incorrect time record proved futile since the Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan was unreachable. (Rupa Seenaraine)