‘Spiritual Leader’ remanded on rape charge

A 43-year-old man who claims he is a spiritual leader was today remanded to prison on a rape charge.

Dion Liverpool was not required to plea to the charge when he made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on June 2, 2019, at Linden, Region Ten, he had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.

The matter was held in-camera.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, the accused along with another man went to the victim’s home to give her a spiritual bath.

Liverpool reportedly asked the woman to pick a card from a deck. After choosing a card, he reportedly told her that something was going to happen to her. It was then that the man forced himself upon her. His companion also reportedly raped the woman.

The matter was reported to the police station and Liverpool was arrested.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on June 26.