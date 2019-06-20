Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing stepdad

A man, who had allegedly stabbed his stepfather during an argument a few days ago, was today remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge.

Joel Persaud of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The incident occurred on June 16, 2019 at Little Diamond, EBD.

Reports are that Persaud asked his mother for some food, in which she refused, and as such, he became annoyed.

Persaud reportedly became abusive towards his mother, when the stepfather intervened.

But Persaud allegedly dealt the man several stabs. The stepfather was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and remains a patient.

However, Persaud told the court that he was eating when the stepfather hit him in the back with a cutlass.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and that there are three witnesses to the crime.

Persaud was remanded to prison and the matter adjourned for July 8, 2019.