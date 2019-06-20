Jagdeo concerned about Govt’s stance on CCJ ruling

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today expressed concerns about government’s stance following the landmark rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The rulings validate the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government and confirmed that the GECOM Chairman was unconstitutionally appointed by President David Granger.

The Head-of-State has since stated that he will respect the decision of the court, but according to the Opposition Leader, the actions of President Granger and his ministers “tell a different story”.

He made reference to statements by Finance Minister Winston Jordan and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who told an outreach at Bartica, Region Seven, that house-to-house registration must be done before the country can head to the polls.

Jagdeo also referred to statements by the Head-of-State himself, questioning the ruling of the CCJ in relation to Justice James Patterson as GECOM Chairman.

“He says that they (CCJ) need to tell him why it (the appointment) is flawed. If someone had advised him then he would know that the Court told him why it was flawed…does he really accept the decision of the CCJ?” Jagdeo questioned.

“It’s very troubling…the government is illegal and has been so since March 21 this year and Patterson’s Chairmanship position is untenable and unconstitutional therefore, he has to be replaced. Also, elections must be held in three months from the date of the CCJ’s rulings…the President must follow those judgements,” the Opposition Leader added.

Opposition Member Gail Teixeira has since written the Top Cop and the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) about the statements being made by government ministers in relation to the CCJ ruling.

In her letters, Teixeira said the utterances are “inciting and a threat to public order and safety”. (Story by Kristen Macklingam)