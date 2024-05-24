Speeding driver dies after crashing into truck at Columbia

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #5 are investigating a fatal accident, which occurred on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at about 20:15hrs on Columbia Public Road, Mahaicony East Coast Demerara. Involving motor lorry with registration number GSS 6980 owned by Danny Katriah of Bath Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and driven Odit Ramdeen of Airy Hall Mahaicony ,East Coast Demerara and motor car with registration number PVV 3618 owned by Audrey Gomes of Canary Street, Tucville Georgetown, Driven by Jonathan Gomes (deceased) 27-year-old of the same address.

Initial investigation disclosed

that motor Lorry GSS 6980 was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when motor car PVV 3618 that was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road overtook several vehicles which were proceeding west around a right bend at a fast rate which caused him to end up on the northern side of the road into the path of the motor lorry.

As a result the driver of motor lorry pulled further north onto the northern parapet to avoid a collision but dispite his efforts motor car PVV 3618 collided with the front portion of the said motor lorry which then caused driver of the said motor lorry to collided with a utility pole on the said side of the road.

Due to this collision the driver of the motor car received injuries about his body and was taken out the said vehicle in an unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and placed into force vehicle along with the driver of the motor lorry and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced the driver of motor car dead on arrival. The driver of motor lorry was treated and sent away.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of motor lorry revealed no trace alcohol. He is presently in custody, assisting with investigation.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at Bailey’s Funeral parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigation in progress.

