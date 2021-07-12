Speaker reviewing no-confidence motions against Harmon, Benn & Anthony

House Speaker Manzoor Nadir is currently reviewing the motions of no-confidence filed against Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon as well as government ministers Robeson Benn and Dr Frank Anthony.

As per parliamentary practice, these motions were submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs to ensure they did not “offend the standing orders”.

When contacted today, the Clerk said he has already forwarded the motions to Speaker, who will have the final say on whether they will be heard.

Last week, Harmon had filed motions against Dr Anthony and Benn, calling for their resignations over what he claimed was the poor management of their respective sectors.

The next day, the government side, through Prime Minister Mark Phillips, filed a no-confidence motion against Harmon.

In his motion, the Prime Minister cited a number of issues ranging from Harmon’s role after the March 2, 2020 elections to his recent campaign against government’s procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines.

The Government holds a decisive majority in the National Assembly with 33 seats to the main APNU+AFC Opposition’s 31.