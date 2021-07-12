5 more Covid deaths recorded; 49 new cases

Five more persons have lost their lives as a result of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced today.

The latest fatalities are a 91-year-old woman from Region Four as well as two men ages 79 and 86 from Region Four and a 67-year-old man from Region Three and a 65-year-old man from Region Ten.

Meanwhile, the total positives recorded to date increased to 21,002 following the detection of 49 new cases.

There are 11 persons in the ICU, 76 in institutional isolation, 1,318 in home isolation, and 19,100 recoveries.