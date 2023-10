Nineteen-year-old Mwange Smith of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was on Wednesday charged with two counts of armed robbery when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

He was reportedly arrested on Sunday last by ranks of the Beterverwagting Police Station.

However, during his appearance before Magistrate Alisha George, he pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

The matter was adjourned to November 15.

--- ---