A taxi driver of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was arrested and charged on Wednesday for the offence of Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on Kevin Shepherd.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 24, 2023, at Sarah Johanna, EBD.

Alton Straker was granted in sum of $50,000 bail by Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court after pleading not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to November 3, 2023.

