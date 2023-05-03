Sophia man found dead in hotel died from heart attack – PME

Days after the body of 46-year-old Omar Ally was found with injuries to his head in a Quamina Street hotel, a postmortem examination shows that he suffered a heart attack.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of death as “heart attack with a ruptured vessel”.

The body was then handed over to relatives.

Ally had reportedly left his place of employment just after midday on Friday last after receiving a telephone call.

He and a woman then checked into the hotel. Shortly after, loud sounds were heard emanating from Room 104, the room the couple had booked. This prompted the receptionist to check.

As she went into the room, she claimed that she observed Ally lying on the floor with a person standing over him. He was reportedly naked and blood was oozing from behind his head.

The receptionist reportedly told relatives that the woman claimed that Ally fell and hit his head on the toilet, and she needed to leave the scene immediately. The receptionist added that she left the room and returned to the reception area, where she contacted her supervisor, who then contacted the Guyana Fire Service ambulance.

She said the identifiable person made good their escape west along Quamina Street after jumping out the south-eastern bedroom window in public view.

A surveillance video recording showed the woman, clad in a pair of short pants and a brassiere with her blouse in hand, limping away from the scene. Family members were left shocked and confused when they viewed the video recording since the woman in the video was someone they knew well.

In fact, the woman resides opposite the family’s B Field, Sophia home.

While police were searching for the woman, HGPTV’s Travis Chase tracked her down for an interview, where she informed that she did not kill the man.

The woman, Kenisha Thomas, claimed that the victim became lifeless after he hit his head on a toilet bowl in the room they had checked into. The couple has reportedly shared a sexual relationship for the past four years even though Ally was married with children.

Thomas said upon seeing Ally in such a state, she panicked, ran out of the bathroom and went straight to the receptionist where she reported what had happened.

The woman claimed that she began panicking even more, and the only thing that came to her mind was to escape from the scene.

--- ---