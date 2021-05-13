Skeldon Energy boosting output capacity to 30 megawatts

The Skeldon Energy Incorporated is set to improve its output capacity by 14 megawatts taking it to 30 megawatts with the installation of a new transformer. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar made this disclosure during a tour of the power plant on Wednesday.

The Minister said the additional power will provide more reliable energy since the plant is currently producing only 16 megawatts of power.

“They have installed capacity here – 40 megawatts in total. Between the two co-generation engine that is 30 megawatts, and they have the Wartsila set as well, so they have more capacity to grow. They have the installed capacity but they need the transformers to move it from generation into the sub-station so they can get to the transmission line, so that is what they are doing to grow the capacity so they can put more power into the transmission line.”

The additional megawatts of power would be added to the transmission line when the transformer is commissioned.

“They are just waiting on the contractors to come and commission it. They have already installed it as you can see the base is installed, the transformer is there and it is only waiting for the contractors to come on board to commission it and ensure that the flow of the generated power moves smoothly into the transmission line,” the Minister said.

At the close of the tour, Minister Indar said he was pleased with the job the Board of Directors is doing since the Skeldon factory was restarted.

Skeldon Energy Incorporated uses bagasse and other waste to produce energy. The company is co-owned by the Guyana Power and Light and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited.

Since taking office, the PPP/C administration has invested heavily to supply Guyanese with reliable energy. In December 2020, the Government purchased 10 new generating systems valued $500 million or US$2.5 million to boost the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System capacity.

Additionally, the Government is currently embarking on several renewable energy projects to further improve the supply of electricity countrywide. [Department of Public Information]