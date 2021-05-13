Younger age groups now dying from Covid-19 – Dr Anthony

Data gathered in recent weeks show that more individuals from lower age groups are succumbing to the novel coronavirus disease.

This is according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony who noted that while initially the elderly population along with persons were with comorbidities were at higher risks, younger people are now vulnerable to getting the worst form of the virus.

“What we have noticed over the last couple of weeks is that we’ve seen a change in the mortality patterns, we’re seeing persons between 50 and 40 [years], quite a few cases in that age category. We’ve had a few cases in the 30 to 40 age categories, we’ve had about three cases in the 20 to 30 age categories. So, we have to be mindful that this is no longer a situation where its just older people,” Dr Anthony said.

He noted too that the situation is not just in Guyana, but has been observed globally.

“If younger people or more active person thought that they only get the milder form of the disease…the new information that we’re getting should tell people to be more cautious and hopefully we can avoid the hospitalization,” the Health Minister posited.

To avoid hospitalization, Dr Anthony is encouraging all Guyanese to get vaccinated. As of yesterday, over 161,000 persons received their first doses, while more than 18,500 are completely vaccinated.