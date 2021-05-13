“Labour for Electoral Reform” launched

Statement from the Labour for Electoral Reform

The five (5) month impasse following the March 02, 2020 National and Regional Elections remains vivid in the minds of many of our nation’s workers. Many workers, during that period and after expressed and continue to express anxieties over the attempts to undermine our democracy.

Several expressed consternations that had our democratic rights been lost what other rights our people stood to lose or whether any of their rights would have been preserved.

The dangerous precipice that our country confronted has caused workers to harbour doubts of the institutions and mechanisms that are charged with consolidating our fledgling democracy.

Indeed, this is a sentiment, we believe, that is felt broadly throughout our nation and one that no right-thinking Guyanese can ignore.

It was against that background, that workers leaders and bodies having been sharing their views on the issue decided recently to establish the “Labour for Electoral Reform”.

The grouping which will comprise labour bodies, leaders and ordinary workers will champion the need for electoral reform in our country. We recognise that the current system is susceptible and requires strengthening to enjoy the confidence of the Guyanese people.

The group will be led by GLU General Secretary, Carvil Duncan and its Secretary is GAWU General Secretary, Aslim Singh.

We see our establishment as timely recognizing that efforts are underway to advance serious considerations of electoral reform. Indeed, as genuine representatives of our working-people, our group is eager to have an opportunity to express our views and share our thoughts on areas for reform. In the coming days and weeks, we hope to fine tune further our proposals as we begin to advance our cause, and to speak on the behalf of our workers on this important and essential issue.