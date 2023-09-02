Six arrested for Lusignan security guard murder

As investigations continue into the murder of security guard Dalchand Dhanai at the Lusignan Golf Club on the East Coast of Demerara, police have arrested six persons.

Ranks from Regional Division 4C (East Coast Demerara), under the command of Superintendent Krishna Ramana, made the arrests this morning.

The six persons who are currently in Police custody assisting with the investigations are Heeralall Ramdam, Trevor Harold, Ivor Heeralall, Anil Sugrim, Avinda Kishore, and Davindra Sugrim.