Delayed reopening for 8 schools across Guyana

The Ministry of Education has announced that there will be a delayed reopening of some schools for the Christmas Term 2023, which commences on Monday, September 4, 2023.

In a memo from the office of the Chief Education Officer, it was explained that Government had been renovating, rehabilitating, repairing, building, and rebuilding more than 1100 schools across the country.

However, contractors working on eight of these schools were unable to complete their tasks. As a result, seven of these schools will open one week later on September 11, while the one other remaining school will reopen in a month’s time on October 2.

See below for the Memo sent by the Chief Education Officer:

