Sisters detained over stabbing of Linden schoolgirl

Two female students of the Linden Foundation Secondary School have been taken into police custody in connection with the stabbing of their colleague.

A 15-year-old girl was yesterday afternoon stabbed to her back with a hunting knife during a brawl.

Commander Hugh Winter confirmed that the two teen suspects are sisters.

Meanwhile, the victim remains a patient in critical condition at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where she had been taken following the incident.

A hospital official confirmed that the student underwent five hours of emergency surgery and was transported to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) early on Friday morning.

According to the official, the student suffered extensive injuries to her muscles, tendons and several of her internal organs including her lungs, spleen, diaphragm and stomach.