Linden schoolgirl critical after stabbed by colleague

A 15-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School is battling for her life after being stabbed by a fellow colleague.

INews understands that several students were involved in a fight this afternoon.

During the altercation, a female student stabbed another female student with a knife to her back.

In a video seen by this publication, the child victim began pleading with someone to take her to the hospital.

Commander Hugh Winter confirmed that the child is in a critical condition.

The child perpetrator has not yet been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.