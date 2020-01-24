Linden schoolgirl critical after stabbed by colleague

A 15-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School is battling for her life after being stabbed by a fellow colleague.
INews understands that several students were involved in a fight this afternoon.
During the altercation, a female student stabbed another female student with a knife to her back.
In a video seen by this publication, the child victim began pleading with someone to take her to the hospital.
Commander Hugh Winter confirmed that the child is in a critical condition.
The child perpetrator has not yet been arrested.
An investigation is ongoing.