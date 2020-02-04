Shop owner shot dead during argument

A miner is now dead after he was shot during an argument with another shop owner at Quartzstone Backdam Cuyuni on Monday.

Dead is 28-year-old Raymond Leitch of Lot 2022 Amelia’s Ward Linden.

Based on information received, on the day in question, the now dead man along with the suspect and two other men were gambling. During the game of cards, an argument erupted between Leitch and the suspect which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

Persons at scene reportedly intervened and both the suspect and the victim went back to their respective shops. However, a verbal confrontation continued between the two men. It was during the verbal spat, the suspect whipped out a gun and shot the deceased to his chest.

Leitch succumbed to his injuries while being flown to Georgetown. Upon landing, he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspected was arrested and his firearm confiscated. He is assisting the police in their investigations.