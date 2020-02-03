Motorcycle bandit struck down by car after robbery

A suspected motorcycle bandit is now under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was struck down by a motor car minutes after he allegedly committed a robbery.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in front of the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown.

Reports are that the 27-year-old motorcyclist of GuyHoc Park, Georgetown, rode into the Botanical Gardens and committed the robbery. After doing so, he reportedly rode through the gates and into the path of a motorcar.

While lying on the roadway, the victim positively identified him as the perpetrator. The police were summoned and he was arrested.

According to Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas, investigators are currently trying to ascertain whether the licence plate number on the motorcycle is an accurate registration.

He noted that his ranks received additional information that another suspect had been on the motorcycle when the alleged robbery took place.

Commander Thomas noted that investigations into the incident are presently ongoing and that the police are waiting for the robbery victim to come forward and officially make a report.