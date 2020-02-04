Plumber critical after being lashed to head during row over chair

A plumber is in a critical state at the Bartica Hospital after he was lashed to the head during a misunderstanding with another man at Bartica Arcade, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) on Monday evening

Injured is 21-year-old Akeel Douglas, a plumber attached to the Mazaruni Prison and of Second Avenue Bartica.

According to information received, Douglas had finished working and went to a stall in the Bartica Arcade and was sitting when the suspect approached him and argument started over the chair he was sitting on.

Douglas reportedly got up but soon after felt a last to his head from behind. He attempted to run away from the suspect but instead be fell to the ground. There, the suspect continued hitting the victim to the head with an object.

After committing the act, the suspect made good his escape while the injured man went home but was later escorted to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was admitted. The suspect remains on the run.