‘Shocked’ Seales sees New Zealand tour as learning opportunity

Nineteen-year-old Jayden Seales said he was pleasantly surprised when he received word that he had been called to be a reserve player for the West Indies for their upcoming three T20, two-Test tour of New Zealand.

The promising right-arm medium bowler represented the West Indies U19 and played six matches and took eight wickets for four-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders earlier this year. Notwithstanding, it was beyond his wildest dreams to be called by the West Indies selectors so early in his career.

“I was really shocked when I heard the news. During CPL there were talks that I was performing in CPL (and) I had a good World Cup. It was the last thing in my mind. I was just playing my cricket and then after CPL I got the phone call. I was very happy, but shocked,” said the player, who only turned 19 on September 10, during an interview with Newsday.

He believes travelling to New Zealand where he will rub shoulders with the more experienced bowlers in the Windies squad will provide him with an opportunity to learn from the best in the region.

“For me, it is just to listen to how they speak about certain things and watch how they carry about themselves, whether it be in training, recovery (and) during a game. Just to see how they operate and their way of thinking, and just learn from it as much as possible,” he said.

His thinking falls in line with that of Chief Selector Roger Harper.

“Jayden is a very talented young fast bowler, who is being given some exposure to the West Indies team environment on tour in an effort to fast track his development,” Harper said.

“He will have a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow as a player as he trains and practices with the West Indies Test players under the guidance of Phil Simmons, the Head Coach, and his coaching staff.” (Sportsmax)