64-Y-O man faces trial for murdering brother-in-law during argument

The trial of Les Charles Critchlow, who is accused of the May 12, 2016 murder of his brother-in-law, Terrence Adams, commenced on Monday before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a 12-person jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Critchlow, who is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Appearing for the prosecution are State Counsels Tiffini Lyken and Nafeeza Baig. Based on reports, Adams, called “Sleepy” and “Uncle Terry”, 56, of North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death during an argument. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of his demise, Adams operated a small rum shop at his residence.