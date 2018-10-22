Several persons hospitalised following incident at Mc Doom fishery

Several persons are reportedly receiving treatment at the Woodlands Hospital following a gas leak and possible explosion earlier on Monday at a fishery located in Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.

Employees of the company have remained tight lipped about what transpired.

INews understands that about 12 persons were rushed to the hospital after they began fainting around 14:00h.

Moreover, this publication was told that workers reported smelling a strange scent since around 06:00h but it was unattended to.

A few employees divulged that this isn’t the first time they have had such an incident.

They however, noted that the similar cases were not as serious as this one.