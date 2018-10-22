Coconut vendor robbed by armed bandits, suspect shot in separate incident

Forty-nine-year-old John McKenzie, a coconut vendor at Bourda Market, Georgetown was on Sunday morning relieved of two gold chains and a sum of cash by two men armed with handguns.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that victim operates his coconut stall on a 24h basis at the market.

However, at about 01:10h, the victim was sitting at his stand when he was attacked by the two armed men.

One of the men reportedly pointed a handgun at McKenzie and relieved him of the items while his accomplice, who was also armed with a handgun stood guard.

After committing the act, the men then joined a small silver-grey motorcar, which was parked several feet away.

Meanwhile, following a Police probe, one of the alleged bandits was identified as 21-year-old Shane Allison, a miner of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, who was also shot on Sunday  in a separate incident.

Allison was shot by an armed security officer after he reportedly drew a gun at him.

On Sunday, Allison along with two other men were seen acting in a suspicious manner and upon approaching the men, Allison pointed a gun in the security guard’s direction.

In retaliating, the security officer discharged several rounds hitting Allision once. The two accomplices were also arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

