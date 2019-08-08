Several main thoroughfares to be closed for road works

The Public Infrastructure Ministry has announced a series of closures along Rupert Craig Highway, Mandela Avenue, and Sheriff Street, Georgetown, which will affect pedestrian and vehicular activity in the coming weeks.

Closure began at Third Avenue, Subryanville, and will continue until August 21.

This is to facilitate drainage and road works under the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project.

As such, north-bound motorists on Sheriff Street intending to enter Third Avenue are asked to use Fourth Avenue and then Church Road, while those traversing south-bound along the same roadway are asked to use Second Avenue and then onto Church Road.

The project is valued at US$31.03M, and the contract, spearheaded by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, was awarded since November 2017.

Meanwhile, Meadow Brook Drive, at the intersection of Mandela Avenue, will be closed on August 10 and 11 from 07:30h to 19:00h daily.

This is to facilitate the relocation of pipelines belonging to the Guyana Water and Light (GWI). North and south-bound motorists are advised to use Princess Street and Jamon Drive, exiting Meadow Brook Drive through Takuba Road.

Additionally, a section of the Rupert Craig Highway and Ogle Access Road will be closed for electrical works. Traffic proceeding west-bound will be directed to the southern lane while there will be partial closure of the Courida Park access road.