President to meet GECOM today

President David Granger is scheduled to meet with the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission along with the six Commissioners.

The meeting is slated for this morning at the Ministry of the Presidency.

This was confirmed by several commissioners.

Reports suggest that the meeting is regarding the setting of a date for elections.

The meeting comes just before the High Court rules on the challenge against the house-to-house registration exercise and before the Commission’s first meeting which is slated for August 15 – after the court ruling.

In an invited comment, Opposition Leader Bharrat said the Opposition would also like a meeting with GECOM.

“I am glad that the entire Commission is meeting with the President . As a holder of the constitutional office of Leader of the opposition I intend to request a meeting with the Commission . I expect the Chairperson and commissioners will want to hear our views too.”

“As regards the President naming a date in mid December for elections (as reported by local news entity Demerara Waves) would mean that the President will be acting in flagrant disregard of the CCJ’s ruling and in violation of article 106 of our Constitution .

“If this is true it would seem that it is designed to influence the use of what we know would be flawed list emerging from a rushed , unscrutinized house to house registration that will deregister tens of thousands of Guyanese voters . This will result in chaos in Guyana.”

Jagdeo posited that the Elections Commission should be guided “not by the unilateral action or unconstitutional desire of the President but by the primary law of our country.”