Pickup driver in custody after New Hope fatal accident

The driver of motor pickup GRR 1909, which was involved in the two-vehicle smash-up at New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last Friday, was taken into Police custody shortly after he was discharged from the St Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Meanwhile, a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the body of 59-year-old Oswald Roberts, also known as “04”, on Monday had given his cause of death as multiple injuries.

Roberts, of Lot 489 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was the driver of the Route 42 minibus.

According to reports, the Nissan Titan pickup was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Highway at a fast rate, when the driver lost control and started to swerve dangerously along the road.

As a result, the vehicle ended up in the lane of the minibus, BWW 2940, which was proceeding in the opposite direction (heading to Georgetown), causing a head-on collision.

A total of 11 passengers were injured following the crash, and were all transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment— having been taken to the Diamond Hospital where Roberts was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 45-year-old motor pickup driver, who is a resident of North East Lusignan, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), and his front seat passenger identified as Ashley Persaud, were also among those rushed to the hospital.