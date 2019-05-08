Several injured after bus topples at Diamond

Several persons are now injured after the minibus in which they were travelling toppled during an early morning accident at the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) this morning.

They are said to be nursing those injuries at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD.

The accident occurred just before 09:00hrs, while the minibus was said to be headed to Georgetown.

According to reports, the minibus was attempting to undertake another vehicle and in doing so, it struck the shoulder of the road and flipped onto its side.

Passers-by rushed to the scene of the accident and pulled several persons from the minibus. They were said to have suffered broken limbs and other injuries about their body.