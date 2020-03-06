Seven pro-democracy protestors shot by riot Police

The situation in wake of the blatant attempt of the PNC-led APNU/AFC caretaker Government to rig the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections in the face of international observers and the diplomatic community, took a turn for the worse when the heavily armed riot Police were deployed against peaceful protestors, tear gassed and shot into the crowd and injured seven citizens. They had to be rushed to city hospitals where they are being treated.

The nation is shocked at the escalation of the heavy-handed use of the police force by the APNU/AFC Government.

Over the past two days, they have used the police to eject reporters and observers from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Counting Office and removed the Region Four Police Commander for refusing to remove a International and local observers along with a PPP Elections Commissioner from the building, which are now under the control of the police force.

This election hijacking has been condemned by the following Embassies and International Observers Teams and other stakeholders

US, UK, Canada and EU Ambassadors,

The US State Department

The CariCom Observer Mission

The OAS observer Mission

The UN Resident Representative.

The Ethnic Relations Commission etc