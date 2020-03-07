Protestor shot dead by police in Cotton Tree

A young man of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five was earlier this evening shot and killed by police ranks during a protest action in the village.

The dead young man has been identified only as Devon.

Based on reports received, the young man was shot at close range by police ranks who were deployed to the area to maintain peace and order. In video seen by Inews, the Police ranks were seen running toward the young man followed by the sound of a gunshot.

While lying on the ground, another two gunshots were heard. This created panic in the area thus resulting in residents running for cover. Attempts to get a comment from the Guyana Police Force proved futile.

More information will be released when it becomes available…