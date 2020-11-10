Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper admitted to the bar

Senior Superintendent Edmond Emanuel Cooper was today admitted to the bar before Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George.

Mr. Cooper’s petition to practice law was presented by Attorneys at Law Mr. Ronald G. Burch-Smith and Mark A Waldron.

Mr. Cooper came from humble beginnings in the village of Nurney, East Berbice, Corentyne.

He joined the Guyana Police Force on September 14, 1992 as an apprentice and was subsequently sworn as a Police Constable on April 30, 1993 after which he started his career as a General Duty rank at the Springlands Police Station.

Following his first posting, Mr. Cooper subsequently continued his career as a Police Prosecutor for fourteen (14) years and then went on to hold several appointments within the Force during his tenure.

Mr. Cooper is the holder a Bachelors of Law from the University of Guyana, an International Diploma in Leadership Studies from the American University of Peace Studies, a Diploma in Private Investigation from Penn Foster College, USA, a Diploma in Public Safety and Security Management from the University of Guyana, a Certificate in Criminology from the University of Guyana, a Diploma in Legal Studies, a Masters of Arts Legal Studies Major in Criminology, Industrial Relation and Sociology, a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Hugh Wooding Law School. Mr. Cooper is presently pursuing a PHD in terrorism and counter terrorism at Charisma University, Turks and Caicos.

The Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM on behalf of the Guyana Police Force has congratulated Mr Cooper on his achievement and wishes him well in his current and future pursuits.