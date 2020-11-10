Shyam Nokta receives Chilean Government award

President Dr Irfaan Ali today delivered brief remarks at an award ceremony where Mr Shyam Nokta received “the 500th Discovery of the Strait of Magellan” Award.

The award was conferred on behalf of the Chilean Government by the Ambassador of Chile, Patricio Becker.

Mr Nokta is a specialist in natural resources, the environment and climate change and has excelled in these areas.

In an effort to celebrate the 500th anniversary, the prestigious award is being bestowed upon modern-day innovators in each country, whose work represents the spirit of exploration.

At the event, President Ali praised Mr Nokta for his significant contributions, selfless talent and technical capacity, especially as it relates to the environment and climate change.

The strait is considered the most important natural passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and is viewed as a necessity for global trade.

The Strait of Magellan is a navigable sea route in southern Chile separating mainland South America to the north and Tierra del Fuego to the south.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Becker pointed out that in all of his jobs in the public and private sectors, Mr Nokta has demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and has been a trailblazer in the field of environmental management, climate change and ecological development.

More importantly, the Chilean Ambassador said that Mr Nokta has also used his knowledge and talent to create a better future for Guyanese.

“I have the honour of presenting you this symbolic recognition from my country, for your brilliant professional career, thereby wanting to reward the spirit of exploration, associating it with innovation with a global reach. Today we want to celebrate globality, the inventions that the new straits represent and that makes it possible to reduce gaps, distances and problems.”

In accepting the award, Mr Nokta extended best wishes to the Government of Chile and noted that he was “humbled”.

He also said that he is very pleased that President Ali and the Government of Guyana have recommitted to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and to the partnership with Norway, as this presents a very good opportunity for Guyana to continue to show leadership and innovation on this very important global issue.

Mr Nokta currently serves as the President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and Chairman of the Local Content Advisory Panel. Prior to that he served as an Adviser to the President and as Head of the Office of Climate Change where he coordinated Guyana’s response to climate change, the development and implementation of the LCDS and REDD+Partnership with the Kingdom of Norway.

He was also involved in key conservation initiatives such as the establishment of Guyana’s National Protected Areas System and has chaired several national boards and committees in the areas of tourism, conservation, climate change and green growth.

Among the attendees at the Award ceremony were former President and Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds, Minister of Natural Resources, the Vickram Bharrat, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, former Minister Harripersaud Nokta and Conservationist Ms Annette Arjoon- Martins.