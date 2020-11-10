Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets, clinch 5th IPL title

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) put up 156/7 in the IPL final vs Mumbai Indians (MI), who overhauled the target by 5 wickets with 1.2 overs to spare.

Choosing to bat first, Delhi suffered a top order collapse as Trent Boult (3/30) and Jayant Yadav (1/25) — picked in the side in place of leg spinner Rahul Chahar — dismissed the top three within the first four overs. Shreyas Iyer (65*) and Rishabh Pant (56) rescued Delhi with a 96-run partnership. Mumbai seized the momentum back after Pant’s wicket to restrict them to 156/7.

MI came out all guns firing in the chase, and even though Quinton de Kock (20) fell early, Rohit Sharma (68) powered along. Ishan Kishan (32*) came up with some big shots towards the end as Mumbai won the final by 5 wickets with 1.2 overs to spare. (Indian Express)