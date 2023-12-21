Senior Counsel Rex McKay dies

Senior Counsel Rex McKay has died at the age of 95.

McKay had received the Order of Roraima the Cacique Crown of Honour.

McKay, who was the founder of the law firm McKay and Moore, also owned WRHM TV Channel 7.

A few months ago, in the third instalment of its Eminent Caribbean Jurist series, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy of Law had honoured eight Guyanese among 48 outstanding Caribbean lawyers.

Among those honoured was McKay, considered a giant of the legal profession representing historical, transitional, and contemporary epochs of law and development in the region.

