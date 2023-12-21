23-Y-O busted with ecstasy

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught with a quantity of ecstasy in his possession.

According to a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), officers conducted an operation at Dennis Street ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown when the bust was made.

“During the operation, they intercepted and searched a male individual, which led to the discovery of a quantity of pills suspected to be ecstasy,” the CANU statement detailed.

Joshua Josiah Mentore, 23, of Patterson, Georgetown, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic. The pills tested positive for ecstasy with a total weight of approximately 34 grammes. There was a total of 80 pills.

Investigations are ongoing.

