Security guard shoots cutlass-wielding customer during row over face mask

A 57-year-old security guard is now in police custody after he allegedly shot a man during an argument about face masks at the Golden World Chinese Supermarket, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 14:00h.

Police say that the victim, 57-year-old Mohamed Fazil called ‘Robbie’ of Parika Facade, EBE was about to enter the supermarket without a face mask and as a result, an argument ensued with the security guard.

Fazil left the facility but later returned with a cutlass and was brandishing the weapon. In response, the security guard pulled out the company-issued handgun from his waist and fired one shot to the mid-section of the man’s leg.

The man was picked up and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient. He was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was examined by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Parika Police Station as investigations continue.