Legal advice to Speaker on no-confidence motions ready – AG

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, says he has finalised his advice to Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, on the motions of no-confidence filed last month against Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon as well as Government Ministers Robeson Benn and Dr Frank Anthony.

However, Parliament is currently in recess and the matters are likely to be dealt with until October.

“The opinions are ready and I will transmit them in due course to the clerks. I didn’t see the need to do it right now, because Parliament is in recess, but they have been completed,” Nandlall told reporters today.

On July 6, motions of no-confidence were filed against Home Affairs Minister Benn and Health Minister Dr Anthony by the APNU+AFC Opposition.

The next day, the Government -through Prime Minister Mark Phillips – filed a no-confidence motion against Harmon.

As per parliamentary practice, these motions were submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs to ensure they did not “offend the standing orders”.

The Clerk has since advised Speaker Manzoor Nadir to obtain the legal option from the AG on the matters.

Nandlall indicated that his legal advice will be handed over before Parliament comes out of recess in October.

The Speaker will then make a decision on whether the three motions will be heard.

Currently, the PPP/C Government holds a decisive majority in the National Assembly with 33 seats to the main APNU+AFC Opposition’s 31.