Covid death toll increases to 602

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 602.

The latest fatality is one 58-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 207 new cases which takes the total positive cases recorded to 24,713.

There are 23 persons in the ICU, 108 in institutional isolation, 1465 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the recoveries are 22,515.