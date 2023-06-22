Security Guard charged over ‘romance scam’

Danetta Charles, a security guard of Viv-La-Force, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was today charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with four counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

She appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus where she pleaded not guilty. She was placed on $120,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to the July 14, 2023 for statements.

It was explained that three females were befriended by a male caucasian on WhatsApp and they went on to establish a “long-distance relationship” where they communicated regularly via social media.

During their conversations, the male told them that he will be sending to Guyana, packages containing items such as colognes, bags, watches, chains and US currency.

Thereafter, the three females received WhatsApp messages from an alleged delivery agent of the Delta Courier Service, who informed them that the packages are in transit in their Chicago Office, USA.

They were then asked to send cash to Donetta Charles to facilitate the delivery of the packages. Subsequently, the victims sent a total of $590,000 to Charles but they never received any packages.

The matter was then reported to SOCU.

