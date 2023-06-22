Cops charged with forgery, theft after ‘short-changing’ colleagues of cash incentives

Woman Police Corporal Felisha Lewis and Special Corporal Kelroy Doris, both of whom are stationed at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Mounted Branch in the Finance Department, were yesterday charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with several counts of larceny by public officer and of forgery.

They both appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus where the indictable charges were read to them.

Specifically, Doris was charged with five counts of larceny by public officer and one count of forgery while Lewis was charged with three counts of forgery and one count of larceny by public officer.

They were not required to plea. Doris was placed on $120,000 bail while Lewis received bail in the sum of $80,000. The matters were adjourned to the July 14, 2023 for statements.

The facts are that during the month of December 2022, the Police Force paid out incentives to several ranks for outstanding performances, including some ranks of the Police Mounted Branch.

During the month of February 2023, several ranks of the Mounted Branch and Canine Sections reported that they were made to sign musketry and incentive pay sheet for December 2022 by Woman Corporal Lewis and Special Corporal Doris at the said Mounted Branch Registry.

The amount of money they were made to sign for on the pay sheets were hidden from them and it was later revealed that they were given less monies from than which were allocated for them by the Police Force. In instances, some ranks claimed that they did not sign the said pay sheets.

As a result, several ranks did not receive the correct amounts that were awarded to them. The matter was reported to SOCU and an investigation was launched into the said matter.

The investigation revealed that Special Corporal Doris and Woman Corporal Lewis short-paid several ranks of the Mounted Branch and Canine Section and on some occasion, they forged the signatures of several ranks on the said Musketry and Incentive pay sheet and converted the monies to their own use.

After the investigations were completed, legal advice was sought and they were both charged with the present offences.

