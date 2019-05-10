Security guard charged for discharging firearm at bank

A security guard attached to the GEB Security Service was Friday charged for discharging a loaded firearm in a public space.

Neville Garnett, 42, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Reports are that on March 2, 2019, Garnett was on duty at Republic Bank’s Camp Street Office when he discharged a loaded firearm, hitting a number of persons in the process.

The matter was reported to the police.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh did not object to bail and as such, the defendant was released on $50,000 bail.

He will make his next court appearance on May 24, 2019.