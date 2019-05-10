Hard Rock Café opens in Guyana

Hard Rock Café, an international franchise, has opened its doors to Guyana at the Movietowne Mall, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The restaurant, famous for its wide-ranging memorabilia collection, promises an unforgettable experience.

Patrons can indulge in mouth-watering dishes and cocktails prepared by the trained and enthusiastic staffers, in an atmosphere decorated with musical instruments and garments associated with legends such as Elvis Presley and Bon Jovi.

“We saw the potential in Guyana and we thought now is the moment. This country is about to blow up. We think it’s gonna be very successful economically and I think this is the time for the brand to come,” Vice President Tom Perez explained why the company decided to establish a presence here.

So far, 75 locals have already been hired and are being trained to offer the best service.