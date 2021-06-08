Security cameras to be placed at “strategic points” along WCD, WBD public roads

Commander for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Errol Watts has revealed that security cameras will soon be placed at “strategic points” along the West Bank Demerara (WBD) and West Coast Demerara (WCD) public roads.

He made the disclosure on Sunday during a “Community Oriented Policing” seminar conducted in the region.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Commander Watts outlined a strategic crime-fighting plan for the region and spoke about efforts being made to foster and strengthen ties between the police and the communities.

He noted noted too that in terms of traffic management, “we are doing the best with the resources we have in Region Three in terms of traffic management on a daily basis.”

“We have our operation at the Demerara Harbour Bridge where we have two double lanes going in the morning starting from 5:30 and that is going well…we have been getting some positive feedback on this,” Watts said.

The Commander further revealed that the division is expecting a few new vehicles and once received, two will be dispatched to the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commander Boodnarine Persaud delivered a comprehensive presentation on the crime and traffic situation in the region, highlighting a reduction in the various crimes and accidents when figures are compared for the same period between 2020 and 2021.

In 2020 there were six murders, 21 cases of robbery under arms (firearm used), seven cases of robbery with aggravation, five cases of rape and four burglaries. Compared to 2021, there have been four murders – a decrease of 33.3%, 18 robbery under arms – a 14% decrease, zero robberies with aggravation – a 100% decrease, two rape cases – a 60% decrease and two cases of burglary – 50% decrease.

Persaud also noted that there has been a 69% increase in serious accidents as well as a 100% decrease in fatal accidents. According to him, the division has not recorded a fatal accident for the year so far compared to the period Jan 1 to May 31, 2020 when eight cases were recorded.

The seminar was held at the Barnwell Event Space and Hotel on the East Bank of Essequibo and was attended by executive members of Community Policing Groups (CPGs) across Region Three.

It focused on addressing issues and challenges faced by the CPGs within the region such as lack of vehicles and other resources to effectively function.

In attendance were the Commander, Deputy Commander along with their team of Sub Divisional Officers, Executive Members, and representatives of the CPGs and special invitees.

Head of the Police Force’s Communications Unit Mr. Mark Ramotar, Regional Vice Chairman Mr. Omesh Satyanand, and President of the Region Three Chamber of Commerce Mr. Halim Khan all delivered brief remarks.