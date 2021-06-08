Man robbed of car at gunpoint in Rasville

A 53-year-old taxi driver was yesterday robbed of his car at gunpoint whilst at Rasville, Georgetown.

Police said the driver was at the Georgetown Public Hospital at around 23:30hrs when he was approached by the suspect who pretended to be a passenger.

The suspect boarded the front seat of the car and requested to be taken to “Back School in West”.

The suspect then made a call as he arrived at the requested location and then asked to be taken the New Guyana School.

Upon arrival of the said location, another suspect emerged and placed a gun to the driver’s head and ordered that he exit his car.

Both suspects then made their escape in the motorcar.

The victim was also relieved of $8000 cash, and a Samsung cellular phone valued at $35,000.