Water level 12ft high in Kwakwani; over 100 residents affected – Reg.10 Chairman

Over 850 residents in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are currently affected by flooding following some two weeks of heavy rainfall across the country.

Kwakwani is the hardest-hit village in the region and perhaps the country, where water levels remain some 12ft high due to the overflowing of the Berbice River.

Regional Chairman Deron Adams told INews that some 150 persons in Kwakwani are affected, with 42 currently seeking refuge in temporary shelters.

In Airorima, over 400 persons are affected, with 42 in shelters; in Hururu, over 200 are affected with 41 in shelters; in Malali, over 80 families are affected with two families being relocated; in Muritaro, over 50 families are affected; and in Rockstone, 18 persons are in shelters.

In addition, the floods have wiped out many farmlands and livestock; several homes were also destroyed. The Regional Chairman noted that assessments are still ongoing and therefore he could not pronounce on the extent of the damages.

He noted that the main priority is to ensure people are provided with food and shelter. He said the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has since activated its disaster preparedness plan to bring relief to residents in affected areas.

Through collaborative efforts, he said they have already established several shelters in the region. He added that the region worked along with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) to ensure their respective services are available at the shelters.

Hundreds of relief hampers have already been distributed to affected residents, with more slated to be given out.

The Regional Chairman is also calling on central government to lend more assistance, in especially in the area of health.

“[There is] need for areas to be fogged out to prevent mosquito infections and the potential spread of malaria, zika and dengue,” he explained.

Going forward, he called for financial aid to be provided to families who were severely affected by the flooding and for assistance in moving them to higher grounds.

“We are calling on the government to ensure that emergency works are done on the outlets and clearing of the many clogged creeks in the region. Financial grants for every household affected, businesses with losses and affected farms, and for the damage properties, houses, furniture, electrical appliances and vehicles. There is much need for lands for relocation of people to higher grounds and assistance for the rebuilding of their home,” the Regional Chairman said.