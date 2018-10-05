Schools Pee Wee Football Championship enters Day 2

The seventh annual Pee Wee Schools Under-11 Football Competition continues tomorrow with another scheduled 16 matches on the card.

However, the action gets underway from 12:30 hrs instead of the traditional 9am start at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carfiesta Avenue.

Climbing into the second day of competition, the opening matches will see Sophia and St Stephen’s take on Maes and Winfer Garden.

South and St Pius will then meet F.E Pollard and Redeemer in the next line up of matches, while Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt do battle with Clon Brook and Beterverwagting.

Approaching half on the card, Victoria and Tucville will lock horns with Enterprise and Den Amstel.

After those eight matches, the ball gets rolling again from 15:10 hrs when Mocha Arcadia and Timehri meet J.E Burnharm and Ann’s Grove.

Grove and St Ambrose then tackle Colaaco and Parafeit Harmony while Soesdyke and Smith’s Memorial go head to head with Goed Fortune and St John’s Bosco Orphange.

In the final two matches of the day, which are both pitted to commenced at 17:10 hrs, St Agnes and North Georgetown face off against Criag and St Margret’s.

Banks DIH will be present at the matches refreshing the future of football with light beverages.