ECD businesswoman wanted for cocaine bust in Canada

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers are seeking an East Coast Demerara (ECD) businesswoman for questioning in connection with last month’s cocaine bust in Canada on a bauxite ship that departed Guyana.

Wanted is Rosemary Singh called Rose of Lot 123 Ramsingh Street, Annandale, and Lot 153 South Annandale, ECD. She is the proprietor of Rose Bar located in Section ‘C’ Enterprise, ECD.

CANU is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to make contact with its Headquarters on telephone numbers: 227-3507 and 226-0431.

On September 15, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) carried out a major drug enforcement exercise during which they seized 81 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Valleyfield.

The drug was found concealed in the hold of a vessel – Jacqueline C – carrying bauxite from Linden, where the ship departed.

“After an initial search of the vessel, signs led us to concentrate on the front of the boat. And after a vigorous search, the cocaine was found concealed in bags in the hold of the vessel,” CBSA Deputy Director, Alain Surprenant, was quoted saying in subsequent reports.

Nevertheless, four people were arrested, two of whom – 48-year-old Nazir Ahmad Hussain and 36-year-old Roldan De Gorio TITO – were charged with conspiracy to import drug for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a statement on the RCMP’s website, investigations revealed that the seized drugs were heading for the Toronto and Vancouver markets.