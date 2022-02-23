Schlumberger donates 30 laptops to teachers of Houston Secondary

Oilfield services provider Schlumberger handed over 30 laptops to the teachers of Houston Secondary School on the East Bank of Demerara as part of the company fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility.

At the school on Tuesday, Managing Director of the company, Ernesto Cuadros said that the donation is the first for 2022 and is an investment in creating “the workforce of tomorrow and the next generation of professionals of the country”.

He said that the company is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four by pursuing programmes that ensure inclusive and quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

A release from the Education Ministry stated that Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat during his remarks commended the company for embarking on the initiative. He said that the gesture was insightful and thoughtful.

He also commended the teachers for the job they have been doing, especially during the pandemic. “It’s not easy. They have shown their commitment and dedication to the children of our country,” Minister Bharrat noted.

Further, he said that within the school system, it is important to show that training in the technical and science areas are important to advance a career in the oil and gas and natural resources sector. He urged teachers to encourage students to see the virtue in pursuing studies in these areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson also thanked the teachers for the hard work they have been doing during the pandemic. He added that companies that value strong community relationships are important to the advancement of education. He thanked Schlumberger for its donation and said that the devices will indeed assist the teachers in doing their various tasks as the Ministry embraces the use of technology through its Education Management Information System (EMIS).